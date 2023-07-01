The St. Helens Police Department will have extra officers working July 4, not only on foot patrol in the Riverfront District event area, but also conducting extra patrols targeting impaired driving.
"In addition to handling increased call volumes on holidays, holidays are also a time when we expect to see an increase in impaired drivers on the road," a release from SHPD states.
The SHPD has issued the following traffic safety recommendations:
- Never drive impaired.
- Plan for a safe and sober ride home before you begin drinking.
- Wear a seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
- Never let someone drive if you know that person has been drinking or is impaired.
- Call 911 if you see someone you suspect to be driving impaired.
