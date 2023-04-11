Holocaust survivor Ruth Bollinger will speak at the St. Helens Public Library Columbia Center Auditorium at 4 p.m. on April 14.
Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity (CCCHD) is organizing the free event, and Bollinger is a speaker with the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE). CCCHD is an organization that has existed for more than 30 years, seeking to raise awareness in Columbia County on human dignity issues.
CCCHD’s mission statement says:
“CCCHD believes in the worth of every person. We believe that democracy flourishes when all of our citizens are included. We are working to assure the basic rights and human dignity for all Oregonians.”
Organizer Elaine Nussbaum of CCCHD says that getting Bollinger to Columbia County has been a long time in the making.
“We actually wanted to do this before the pandemic,” Nussbaum said. “We actually had it all nailed down for Ruth Bollinger to do a presentation three years ago in April, and the pandemic happened, and we had to kind of put it on hold.”
Nussbaum said that educational events such as these are essential in the face of the wave of anti-semitism that has been seen in recent years.
For those interested in attending the event, masks will be required as Bollinger is immunocompromised.
Background on Bollinger and the OJMCHE
The OJMCHE explores the legacy of the Jewish experience in Oregon, teaches the enduring and universal relevance of the Holocaust, and provides opportunities for intercultural conversations.
To that end, the OJMCHE has a variety of programs, exhibitions, and speakers to help engage visitors, community members, teachers, and students. According to their website, these programs and initiatives “celebrate and explore, in the broadest terms, Jewish contributions to world culture and ideas, issues of identity, and the forces of prejudice.”
The Holocaust was one of the darkest events in human history. Between 1933 and 1945, the genocide claimed the lives of over six million Jews and millions of other lives lost at the hands of the Nazi regime.
According to her bio on the OJMCHE website, Ruth Bollinger was born in March of 1938 in Bohemia, Czechoslovakia. Born to Jewish parents, Bollinger and her family were forced to flee their home in September of 1938 when Nazi Germany seized part of Czechoslovakia. This move set off an “odyssey of flight and hiding, which lasted nearly 36 months and spanned five countries with us eventually emigrating to the United States.”
Ruth speaks about her family’s experience because she sees the critical necessity of educating young people about the Holocaust, the OJMCHE website states.
Find out more about Ruth’s story at ojmche.org, and attend her presentation Friday at 4 p.m., April 14th, at the St. Helens Public Library.
