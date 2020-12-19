A quiet Scappoose neighborhood is disrupted with law enforcement activity over the past two days.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), the incident began Dec. 18, as troopers began to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street in Scappoose.
During the execution of the search warrant, Investigators encountered a substance that could present an explosive hazard. Investigators secured the scene and left to return in daylight hours with explosive experts.
This morning Dec.19, explosive experts returned to the home residence to start the mitigation of the hazard. The houses immediately neighboring the residence have been evacuated until the hazard has been removed. The residents were told they would be contacted by OSP, when they are able to return to their homes.
