The St. Helens High School (SHHS) Wind Ensemble is back after performing at the 2022 Oregon Music Educators Association State Conference in Eugene.
The students, under SHHS Band Director Noelle Freshner’s direction, performed for K-12 music educators from all over Oregon during the 3-day conference and All-State event Jan. 14.
"This has been a goal for the program, and for myself, and I am so happy that we finally get this experience," SHHS Director of Bands Noelle Freshner said in announcing the performance in September. "Putting this ensemble out in front of respected colleagues, including my own former music teachers, is both exciting and terrifying.”
Read more about the SHHS Ensemble’s performance in the Jan. 26 print edition of The Chronicle.
