The first Household Hazardous Waste Collection event of the New Year will be held at the Columbia County Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26 at 1601 Railroad Avenue in St. Helens.
Various toxic and unsafe materials can be dropped off at no cost.
Items must be in containers of less than five gallons and should be secured safely during transport. Trained household hazardous waste technicians will unload materials from your vehicle.
Examples of acceptable items:
- fireworks and flares
- gas / diesel / fuels / motor oil / antifreeze
- lawn and garden chemicals
- herbicides and pesticides
- pool and spa chemicals
- light ballasts—please remove from light fixtures
- fluorescent tubes
- art and hobby chemicals
- solvents and thinners
- items containing mercury
- propane and compressed gas cylinders
- batteries - automotive, rechargeable, button, alkaline batteries
- cleaners and detergents
- poisons
- paint and paint products (latex and acrylic paint, oil-based paint, enamel, stains, lacquers, shellacs, varnishes, primers, etc.)
- cooking oil
- medical sharps in OSHA-approved, puncture-proof containers
- ammunition
Unwanted paint, used motor oil, and used cooking oil can be disposed of free of charge at any time during the Transfer Station’s regular business hours. The normally-charged disposal of automotive batteries, antifreeze, and fluorescent tubes at the Transfer Station is also free during this event.
Medical sharps in a sealed, self-closing, puncture-proof, OSHA-approved container are received, at no cost, at the Transfer Station Scale House during business hours. Free sharps containers are available from the Transfer Station Scale House.
The Columbia County Sheriff accepts expired or unwanted medication at 901 Port Ave., St. Helens. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Place items in the MedReturn collection box.
Extra safety measures will be in place. Transfer site employees and volunteers ask that those participating in the collections be patient, unloading may take a few extra minutes. Those dropping off unwanted materials are asked to have all the household hazardous waste in the truck bed or trunk or hatchback of the vehicle, not the passenger compartment. Participants are also asked to remain in their vehicle.
The county will host six more household hazardous waste events in 2022, the next three events are April 23 in Vernonia, May 14 in Rainier and June 11 at the Transfer Station in St Helens.
Please check the Columbia County website for further updates https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/SolidWaste/hhw-schedule
For more information, contact Kathy Boutin-Pasterz at 503-397-7259 or by email at kathleen.boutin-pasterz@columbiacountyor.gov.
