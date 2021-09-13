In honor of 9/11, in addition to the Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) remembrance ceremony Saturday morning, firefighters used Squirt 479 to raise a flag on Highway 30 behind Starbucks in St. Helens.
"We hope the community has enjoyed this amazing symbol of our country and the patriotism in honor of this day," A CRFR Facebook page reads. "After the tragedy of 9/11, the American flag was still flying after the dust had settled, creating a sense of hope and the knowledge that the country would go on in the face of adversity."
Scappoose Fire also raised a large American flag as a symbol of honor on Sept. 11 over Highway 30 at the fire station in Scappoose.
