America flags are gracing Columbia Boulevard and Highway 30 in St. Helens in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The holiday also means most city, county and state offices are closed.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of several that the St. Helens Lions Club pay tribute to during the year by placing more than 200 of American flags along streets in the city.
The Lions Club set up the flags at specific community locations to mark this day and Labor Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and President’s Day.
Businesses and organizations in St. Helens make a donation to the Lions Club to have the flags set up outside their locations during the holidays as a tribute to the men and women who have served and are serving in the armed services.
For more information about the St. Helens Lions Club, visit
https://www.facebook.com/pg/StHelensLionsClub/posts/?ref=page_internal
