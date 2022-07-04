The Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
142nd Wing Commander Colonel Todd Hofford said the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays such as this.
“There's no greater honor for us to salute this great nation on its day of independence than to be present, visible, and heard with the air superiority of the F-15 Eagle," Hofford said. "The 142nd Wing and your hometown Air Force is proud to serve and protect all of our communities in the Pacific Northwest.”
F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, July 4.
- 10:00 a.m. Lake Oswego
- 10:07 a.m. Turner
- 10:10 a.m. Monmouth
- 10:35 a.m. Neskowin
- 10:40 a.m. Rockaway Beach
- 10:50 a.m. Clatskanie
- 11:00 a.m. Camas, Wa.
- 11:06 a.m. Ridgefield, Wa.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
These flights also double as valuable planning and flight training for Oregon Air National Guard pilots who serve Oregon and the Pacific Northwest according to Hofford.
About the 142nd Wing
The Portland Air National Guard Base is based at Portland and employs 1,400 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $130 million to the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.