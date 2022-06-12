Nine individuals will be inducted into the St. Helens Sports Booster Club’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony on July 16.
Ryan Peterson, class of 2006, will be honored as a wrestler. He was runner-up at the state championship meet. He was also a three-sport athlete for the Lions.
Angus Blair is being inducted for his efforts on the football field. Blair, a 2008 graduate, was an honorable mention All-State selection. He went on to play four years on the defensive line at Lewis and Clark College. He was named to the Northwest Conference honorable mention team his senior season in college.
2009 graduates Jared Chase and Julian Zirkle will both represent the baseball team at the induction ceremony. Chase was an All-State infielder for the Lions and Zirkle was an All-State outfielder.
Four former SHHS softball players will be honored. Emily Monroe, class of 2010, was All-League as a shortstop. She was also named All-League in volleyball and basketball. Payton Albertson, class of 2012, was an All-State pitcher. Mariah Mulcahy, class of 2015, was selected to the All-State team all four years of her high school career. She went on to pitch four years at Idaho State University. Michelle Sass, class of 2015, was selected to the All-State team three times in high school. After high school, she played four years on the Oregon State University softball team.
Sherry Welter is being inducted as a community supporter. She served as the Booster Club treasurer for 14 years and spent countless hours volunteering in support of Lions athletics.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at the Moose Lodge, 57317 Old Portland Road in Warren at 5:30 p.m. July 16. The Johnson Bailey Memorial Golf Tournament will follow July 17 at Glendoveer Golf Course.
Tickets to the Hall of Fame ceremony will be available at the door. Information about the golf tournament is available at sthelensboosters.org.
