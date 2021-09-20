Update posted at 1 p.m.
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are again open east of Interstate 5 after a Monday morning crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
All on-ramps leading to eastbound I-84 in the Portland area are also open.
Previous coverage posted at 10 a.m.
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are closed east of Interstate 5 following a crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closures include on-ramps to eastbound I-84 from both northbound and southbound I-5, from the Morrison Bridge, from Northeast Grand Avenue and from Northeast 16th Avenue in Portland.
The eastbound on-ramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard remains open. We expect an extended closure for cleanup and police reconstruction so travelers should find an alternate route.
