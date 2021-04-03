Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Local children stepped back into the past on Saturday at Columbia City's historic Caples House Museum for 'Living a Child's Day in Oregon in 1870' adventure.

Washing By Hand
The children participated in quilting, basket weaving, candle dipping, journal writing with quill pens, tin punching, bread and butter making, toy making, and washing clothes.

"One of our goals is to share the sense of cooperation and close family ties through hard work and fun that was characteristic in early Oregon, organizers Rebecca Taylor said." We hope that they will gain a more meaningful appreciation for those who came before us and better understand their lifestyle, challenges, and joys."

