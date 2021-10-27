Beth Moody at the Caples House has alerted The Chronicle about an email scam that is being sent to various community members linked to the Columbia City museum's email account.
The email asks for a favor and states:
"Nice to hear from you, I'm sorry I'm unavailable over the phone as I forgot my cell phone at home, I'm only here with my iPad. I just need to get iTunes gift cards (Apple Everything) for a Cancer patient It's her birthday I promised her a gift card, but I can't do this now because currently I'm traveling to Elizabeth islands. Can you get it from any store around you? I'll pay back as soon as possible.
Kindly let me know if you can handle this, so I can tell you the amount and how to get it to me."
Moody said the email is not from Caples House and is a scam.
The Oregon Justice Department, FBI, Better Business Bureau and other agencies frequently receive consumer complaints about these efforts to steal money and personal information.
Law enforcement officials urge local residents to be watchful for the ongoing fraud attempts and to notify police officers or sheriff's deputies if you believe you have received such a scam call, email or text.
