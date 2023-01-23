U.S. Highway 30 is open to two-way traffic as landslide repair continues between Astoria and Clatskanie, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Crews had cleared enough landslide debris and scaled enough loose rock from the hillside to open a second lane Friday, Jan. 20. One lane with flaggers had been open since early December after a significant landslide Nov. 29, 2022.
“This was a large landslide compared to other landslides that we get in the coast range,” ODOT District 1 Maintenance Manager Mark Buffington said. “The rock was definitely larger than what we are used to. We usually just get mud and trees.”
There is no estimated date when ODOT can reopen the third lane nearest the hillside and resume use of a passing lane, according to Buffington.
"Crews will continue to remove debris and restore barriers to slides for at least the next several weeks," he said. "Please continue to drive with caution and watch for crews if you travel between the Portland area and Northern Oregon Coast."
Before you travel, visit TripCheck.com
ODOT posts road and weather conditions, highway closures, crash locations, traffic speeds and more as quickly as possible on Tripcheck.com. You can also see traffic camera views at that online site.
"No matter where you travel in Oregon, please slow down in wintry weather and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles," ODOT states in a release. "Remember, it takes longer to stop in winter conditions. Also bring traction devices if you cross snow zones and know how to use them."
