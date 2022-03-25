The 10th Annual Early Learning Fair for parents and their young children up to 5-years and siblings is back after two-year shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 the Early Learning Fair and will be held at the St. Helens Parks and Recreation Community Center, 2625 Gable Road in St. Helens.
The fair will be conducted by the Community Action Team (CAT).
"It may not as big as years prior, but community vendors are willing to come out and share program information, talk with parents and discuss what services they provide in our community," the CAT states in a release. "Each table will have an activity for the child while parents learn more from each organization."
Entertainment includes BLOCKFest and coming from Portland; Hearts and Hands interactive percussion event where children can see, hear and touch some of the instruments.
