Two St. Helens children are carrying on an American summertime tradition in their neighborhood.

Karley Siemienczuk, 11, and her sister Cedar Siemienczuk, 1, are selling lemonade, bananas, cookies, granola bars and more at their homemade lemonade stand in the 400 block of S. 3rd Street in St. Helens.

When asked why they set up the lemonade stand, Karley responded, "Just for fun."

The startup money for the business came from their parents. Karley said they will reinvest some of their profits if they choose to keep the business going and will be saving the rest of the money.

"Hours and product availability may vary, but you'll get the best customer service around!" the children write in a Facebook post.

Our viewers may recognize Karley. She is the 11-year-old featured in a recent front page story in the print version of The Chronicle conducting a dog show to raise pet food for dogs at the Columbia Humane Society.

Lemonade Stand History

The popular drink booths have come to be associated with a child's entrepreneurship set up during summer to earn extra money. The first lemonade stand was opened by a shop keeper in New York in 1879, according to classroom.com.

The website states that even earlier, in 1873, a 10-year-old New York city boy launched a stand selling ice water for a penny to people in horse drawn carts.

The lemonade stand summertime traditional has evolved ever since through small towns across America.