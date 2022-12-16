Here is the latest edition of Life in Columbia County presented by The Chronicle.
A striking and colorful sunrise from the shoreline of the Columbia River at St. Helens early Friday morning, Dec. 16, captured by our team member Kelli Nicholson.
Look carefully to see the soaring bird in the center of the photo.
