As residents and visitors drive and walk along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens, it's not hard to spot the electronic message board at Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Over the past several months, the school staff has been placing short, positive messages for students and the community in an effort to boost spirits during the pandemic.
We spotted this latest message, Work Hard, Dream Big, on Friday, April 23.
On a Friday in early April 2020, the school reader board displayed a message directed at each student. It read, We want you to know we care.
The school's positive reader board messages are each capitalized for all to see.
