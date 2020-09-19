Following several days of regional wildfire smoke that clouded the Columbia River and St. Helens, rain has cleared away the smoke making it a bit easier to navigate along the river, and perhaps a good time to be fishing.
Send us your Life in St. Helens photos, especially if you pull in a bit one!
Send photos to jruark@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.