A production company will be filming a movie in the St. Helens Riverfront District this week.
Setup for filming will begin on June 8 and street closures and detours will take place June 9-10. Be prepared for the following impacts:
June 8
Parking around the city’s free parking lot next to 2Cs Vendor Mall will be taped off at 6 p.m. to prepare for the arrival of production equipment.
June 9-10
In addition to temporary parking closures along South 1st Street from the St. Helens Street intersection to the Plaza Square, South 1st Street will be closed from the St. Helens Street intersection to the entrance of the City’s free parking lot.
This closure will take place from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Traffic will be detoured down St. Helens Street, through the County Courthouse’s upper parking lot, onto Plaza Square and South 1st Street, and then through the City’s free parking lot to South 2nd Street and back to St. Helens Street.
Sidewalks will remain open for access to businesses during the street closures.
Specific details about the movie have yet to be release.
