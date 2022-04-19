The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions beginning tonight, April 19 and continuing through Thursday, April 21.
"Night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements," according to the Air Guard release. "Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers."
The training flights will be completed before 10 p.m. each night.
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs approximately 1,500 airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends the homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from Northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
"The mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community," the release states.
