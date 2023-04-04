The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions April 4-6.
“We must train to defend our state and nation in all types of conditions. While there is an increase of noise and activity during the evening hours, we will do everything possible to minimize the impact on our community,” said 142nd Oregon Air National Guard Wing Commander Col. Todd Hofford said. “As citizens of the Portland Metro area, we value your support and patience during this nighttime phase of our training. The safety and security of our nation is our top priority.”
Night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:45 p.m.
