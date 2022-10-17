Columbia River PUD (CRPUD) is recognized on the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon list, compiled by Oregon Business Magazine.
CRPUD placed No. 30 among medium-sized organizations.
"We are really honored to be receiving this recognition," Columbia River PUD General Manager Michael Sykes said. "At Columbia River PUD, we put a high value on collaboration, teamwork, and meeting the needs of our employees. We have learned that by working together, we can truly make a difference!"
The list showcases organizations that have committed to best-in-class workplace practices and is based on scoring of surveys sent to the employees themselves. Employees were asked to rate their satisfaction with five features of the workplace: work environment, management and communication, mission and goals, career development and learning, and benefits and compensation.
Organizations are also independently scored based on the benefits they provide, as well as the percentage of employees who took the survey.
"We want to thank our employees for all of their valuable input as we continue to try to make the PUD a great place to work," Columbia River PUD Human Resources Manager Sonia Wendelschafer said.
The PUD is the only electric utility recognized on the Business Oregon list. This is the first year PUD employees participated in the anonymous survey.
View the list in its entirety at oregonbusiness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.