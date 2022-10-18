St. Helens High School Marching Band & Color Guard will be performing in Exhibition at the Liberty Marching Arts Challenge in Hillsboro on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Preliminaries at 11:39 a.m. Finals at 6:41 p.m.
Their hard work shines in their "New York State of Mind" performance. It's a fun show for everyone! This is also an opportunity to watch marching bands and color guards from all over Oregon performing their shows. You can find more information here https://nwapa.net/fall8-2/.
We welcome friends, family, and the entire community to attend our end of the season performance on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Helens High School stadium. Come celebrate a great season with us!
Fundraising opportunities are offered to give as many students as possible the opportunity to participate in the program and attend trips. The following fundraisers are coming up if you would like to support them:
Bottle & Can Drives, 10am-1pm, in the St. Helens High School Parking Lot on the following Saturdays: October 29; December 10; January 14; February 4; March 11; April 1; April 22; May 13, 2023; and June 3.
Holiday wreath sales coming soon. Watch for details on our St. Helens Band Program-Public Facebook page or contact a local band student
Lions Holiday Bazaar in the St. Helens High School Commons, December 10, 2022, 10am-4pm. Vendor space is available by contacting Michelle Erickson at shhs-band-patrons@live.com
Please contact St. Helens High School Band Director Noelle Freshner with questions about the Band & Guard Program and Performances. noellef@sthelens.k12.or.us or 503-366-7418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.