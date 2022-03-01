As Oregon moves to lift its indoor mask mandate, Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said the elimination of the universal indoor mask mandate is a result of decreases in new infections, and more importantly, severe disease.

"The overall statewide transmission rate continues to decline because of the combination of vaccinations and prior infections, which means there is a lower risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19," he said. "Even though we should expect new cases, hospital care will be available to those who need it, and we can restart, or safely continue in-person activities, such as school."

Paul said the new date to lift the indoor mask mandate as of March 12 is significant.

"Its significant moment in the pandemic timeline, but it doesnt mean risk entirely disappears. Individuals and families will need to assess their risk based on their health status and transmission in our community,” Paul said. “Our local public health surveillance will continue to focus on our oldest citizens, people who are immunocompromised, and people with disabilities.”

Caution urged

According to Paul, the decision to remove masks doesn't eliminate concern about a new variant that evades the immunity provided by vaccination or previous infection.

“The expectation is that the recommendations could return if another variant with the potential significantly disrupt our health care systems emerges,” he said.

People at increased risk, and those who live or visit with them, should continue to take precautions, according to Paul.

“Masks are still recommended for people over the age of 65, unvaccinated individuals, individuals with some chronic conditions, and immunocompromised individuals,” he said. “Many of those individuals live in local congregate care settings so mask requirements for employees and caregivers continue in those settings. We recommend that everyone have access to a high-quality mask in the event of another surge of cases.”

In addition to masks, Paul said individuals should stay informed about vaccination recommendations, as well as when and where to get testing and treatment.

Lesson learned

According to Paul, Columbia County Public Health has learned that the local response to such medical crisis depends on strong partnerships with local agencies, health care providers, schools and child care providers, community-serving organizations, and congregate settings.

“In order to reach the greatest number of residents, we need to keep those organizations updated with information about testing, vaccination, masks, treatment, and other recommendations,” Paul said. “Many of these agencies also have convenient locations so we partnered with them to provide access to vaccination, testing and distribution of resources. We can’t emphasize enough how enormously important these close, bidirectional partnerships are to our response.”

The response required resources that Columbia County Public Health Department did not have, according to Paul, which meant the health agency often had to reach out to other county departments and local agencies.

“We also received confirmation that we identified the right priorities in our pre-pandemic community health improvement plan,” he said. “The last two years showed us that we need more access to all types of health care. Not only did many of our residents have to travel too far, and wait too long, for testing and vaccination and other COVID-related care, many residents had to delay other important care appointments.”

School district response

In an earlier district communication on Feb. 24, The St. Helens School District (SHSD) stated that the school board directed Superintendent Scot Stockwell to plan for allowing masks to be optional as soon as it becomes a matter of a local decision.

"Given the update from OHA, as of March 12, the wearing of masks will be optional in the St. Helens School District," the latest SHSD email reads.

SHSD administrators also said that additional guidance for school districts was expected Wednesday, March 2.

"Our district will review the information and provide our families with updates as they become available," the SHSD email states. "At this time, it is important to continue the implementation of indoor face coverings in our schools until March 12, to help Oregon fully overcome its largest COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant."

