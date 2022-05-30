The 142nd Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout the state, including Astoria,along the North Oregon Coast.
142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, said the wing is proud to conduct the flyovers.
“F-15 flyovers from the 142nd Wing and your hometown Air Force are a way for us to pay tribute to American patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families," Hofford said. "The flights are also a public salute to our local communities whom we appreciate and respect, for their support of our Airmen and all those serving throughout our nation. It is an honor to protect and defend the Pacific Northwest and the freedoms which allow us to spend time with our loved ones on this National Holiday.”
The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, 30 May:
- 10 a.m. Wasco.
- 10:10 a.m. Willamette National Cemetery, Portland.
- 10:17 a.m. Salem.
- 10:30 a.m. Reedsport.
- 10:55 a.m. Astoria.
- 11:06 a.m. Beaverton.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
