St. Helens Police Department investigators are again seeking information relating to the disappearance of 33-year-old Terry Shinaver.
The St. Helens man was first reported missing in May 2021.
Shinaver is described as a white male, six feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeve work shirt, blue jeans, and Carhartt boots.
The last confirmed sighting of Shinaver was at the Ilani Casino in Ridgefield, Washington, on April 30, 2021. Shinaver was reportedly driving a black 1993 Ford Ranger with Oregon license plate 356LDG.
Neither Shinaver nor his vehicle have been located.
Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Terry Shinaver or his vehicle is urged to contact St. Helens detectives. In particular, anyone who may have had contact with Shinaver on April 30, 2021, or thinks that they may have seen his vehicle should contact St. Helens Detective Matt Smith at 503-397-1521.
