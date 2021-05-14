St. Helens police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying the whereabouts of Terry (TJ) Shinaver of St. Helens.
Shinaver is a 32-year-old white male who was reported missing to the St. Helens Police Department. He is 6 feet tall, approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Shinaver was last seen at the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington Friday, evening April 30. He was driving a black 1993 Ford Ranger with Oregon license plate 356LDG.
Shinaver was possibly wearing a yellow, long-sleeve high visibility work shirt, Carhartt jeans, and Carhartt boots.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Terry Shinaver, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.