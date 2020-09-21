The family of Richard Ritz, 74, is seeking the public's help in locating the Portland resident who went missing Sept. 13.
Portland Police posted a missing person's alert saying Ritz is considered endangered due to health issues.
Police said Ritz is known to frequent Scappoose, Sauvie Island and the St. Johns area. He may be living out of his vehicle, described as a black 1999 Toyota 4Runner, with Oregon license plates CK65017.
Ritz, a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, with a short mustache, is known to have several tattoos including "LOVE" written on his left knuckles and "HATE" on his right knuckles.
If you know where Richard Ritz is, contact Portland Police at 503-823-0797 or missing@portlandpolice.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.