Oregonians can now mark off their calendars in preparation for the end of the statewide indoor mask mandate.
Oregon will remove general mask requirements for indoor public places and schools no later than March 31, state health officials announced today. The decision to impose mask requirements will then be left up to businesses to decide.
The Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) announcement follows news of stabilizing Omicron cases and overall COVID-19 cases plummeting by 40% over the past week across the state.
By late March, public health officials predict there will be 400 or fewer Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, a figure that hearkens back to the days before the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
Additionally, state health data indicates COVID-19 hospitalizations have not topped the 1,178 high point of the Delta surge, despite projections that Omicron hospitalizations could double the number of patients hospitalized, according to Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).
State health officials say Oregon needs to keep mask requirements in place for now as COVID-19 hospitalizations crest and Oregon’s health care system strains to treat high numbers of severely ill patients.
Current models show hospitalizations peaking at 1,169 and then declining throughout February and March as infections slow, according to the OHA. However, health officials cautioned that the state’s emergence from the Omicron surge depends on Oregonians sustaining effective prevention measures in the coming weeks.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “We’re likely to see as many cases on the way down from the Omicron peak as we saw on the way up. That means we need to keep taking steps to prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”
“The way Oregon handled Omicron is almost as good as you’re going to see,” Director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics Dr. Peter Graven, Ph.D., said. “Oregon pushed out booster shots, Oregonians modified their behavior early, before Omicron fully arrived here, and we kept our masking rates relatively high compared with other states.”
“Because of that, our surge was way lower than other places on a per-capita basis.”
State health officials said they would consider lifting the general indoor mask requirement earlier than March 31, if hospitalizations decline to the levels projected by the end of March sooner than expected.
Over the coming weeks, state health officials said they will work with the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) to ensure schools can continue operating safely and keep students in class once the school mask requirements are lifted.
The end-of-march date will also give schools the time to pivot in their COVID-19 mitigation strategies, according to the OHA.
The state’s indoor mask mandate was first instituted shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, followed by a brief remittance period in June. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Office reinstated the mandate on Aug. 27, 2021 which was scheduled to remain in place until Feb. 8, 2022.
In the meantime, health experts strongly recommend high-risk individuals continue wearing masks in indoor public settings after mask requirements are lifted, including people who are:
• Unvaccinated
• Immunocompromised
• At high risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those with underlying health conditions and those 65 and older
• Living with people at high risk
Permanent rule filed
On Monday, Feb. 7, at 12:29 p.m. the OHA filed a new permanent rule with the Oregon Secretary of State to require people to wear masks while indoors in public places. The new rule replaces a temporary rule that expires on Feb. 8, according to the OHA.
Before the filing, the OHA invited public testimony at a public hearing on a proposed permanent mask rule. The Jan. 20 hearing attracted more than 300 attendees and lasted for six-and-a-half hours, with more than 100 Oregonians testifying against the adoption of a permanent rule.
State health officials claimed the filing was the only way the OHA could extend the current temporary mask rule past its expiration date, or until mask rules would no longer be needed to reduce transmission of COVID-19, saving lives and preventing the Omicron crisis from further overwhelming Oregon’s health care system.
Digital Vaccine Records Project
On Nov. 17, 2021, Oregon’s House Interim Special Committee heard a presentation from the OHA on the proposal of a digital vaccine records project.
According to the presentation, the OHA will make a go/no go decision on whether to implement the project by Feb. 22.
OHA Lead Communications Officer Jonathan Modie explained the project would be an electronic means for people in Oregon to share their vaccination status with businesses that ask for proof of vaccination status and added that the decision to sign up will be “voluntary.”
According to Modie, the OHA is still in the building phase of the technological tool, with an anticipated rollout date in late March.
In response to the question of how the public might receive such a technology, Modie replied, “we believe people will be supportive, especially if it makes it easier to access the businesses and public places they enjoy.”
Access to digital vaccine records will be free for anyone who signs up for the service and has received their COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon.
