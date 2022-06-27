The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing one-time assistance payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week.
The payments are being made following the direction by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, which provides a one-time $600 payment as part of a program to address negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022.
To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon the last six months of 2020.
The One-Time Assistance Payments will be deposited directly to the bank accounts of 136,640 recipients and checks will be mailed to 99,647 recipients. Households that receive a direct deposit will also be mailed a letter explaining the payment. Households that receive a paper check will include information about the payment on their check stub.
A total of nearly $141.8 million is expected to be distributed to 236,287 qualifying recipients.
Current information on payments being delivered and paid amounts
- Eligible households 236,287 $141,772,200
- Payments by direct deposit 136,640 $81,984,000
- Payments by paper check 99,647 $59,788,200
For more information, access the frequently asked questions on the Oregon Revenue Department's OTAP webpage or email onetime.assistancepayment@dor.oregon.gov
