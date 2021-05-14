On Monday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., St. Helens police officers responded to the 1600 Block of Old Portland Road regarding reports of a shooting.
According to the city's communication officer Crystal King, St. Helens officers arrived on the scene and located a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
The officers rendered aid before the wounded person was transported to an area hospital—they are expected to live. King said the investigation is ongoing and St. Helens police are not ready to release the wounded person's identity.
King told The Chronicle that during the course of the investigation, multiple items of evidence related to the shooting were recovered.
John Scalf, 52, was taken into custody and lodged at Columbia County Jail for Attempted Murder II, two counts of a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, two counts of a Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon, Menacing, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. His bail is set at $6,750, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
Police are asking for anyone with additional information related to this case to contact St. Helens Police detectives at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.