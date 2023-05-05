One person faces criminal charges after reports of shots fired at a local business.
St. Helens Police officers were dispatched to a reported shooting which occurred at the St. Helens McDonald’s at 58771 South Columbia River Highway at 11:28 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Callers reported a road rage incident involving a motorcycle and a maroon SUV which eventually led to the driver of the SUV firing a gun at the motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. When officers arrived on scene, the motorcyclist had already left the location.
Police would like to take a statement from the unidentified motorcyclist who was almost shot and are urging this individual to contact the St. Helens Police Department by calling 503-397-1521.
Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene who reported that a road rage incident occurred between the SUV and motorcycle as they were driving toward St. Helens from Scappoose.
Following the road rage incident, witnesses then observed a confrontation between the drivers which occurred in the McDonald’s drive-thru. The SUV driver fired a single round at the motorcyclist and then fled the scene, according to a release from St. Helens Police.
Witnesses checked the motorcyclist for injury and reported that he was not struck by the gunfire. Witnesses were unable to identify the motorcyclist.
Police located a bullet at the scene which was seized as evidence.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy located a maroon SUV in Columbia City and conducted a traffic stop. St. Helens detectives responded to the location and executed a search warrant. Police located a loaded gun and a spent shell casing inside the vehicle.
The driver of the SUV, Donald Brown, 56, was taken into custody and lodged at Columbia County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Reckless Endangering, Menacing, Reckless Driving, and DUII.
This is an active investigation. If you have any information about this case, please call St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.
