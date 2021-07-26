The Scappoose Public Library is proud to announce that after a one year absence, movies are returning to Heritage Park this August and September.
There will be movies and events every Friday night throughout August and the first weekend of September at Heritage Park, 53469 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose. Come with your family and enjoy a movie on the park lawn starting Friday, August 6.
This event is free. Local service organizations will have refreshments for sale.
The movie schedule this year is:
- August 6: Raiders of the Lost Ark
- August 13: Grease singalong
- August 14: Raya and the Last Dragon
- August 20: Hairspray
- August 27: Toy Story 4
- September 3: Twilight
- September 18: Hidden Figures (as part of Columbia County Reads 2021)
Visit the Scappoose Library Facebook page for weekly events at https://www.facebook.com/ScappooseMoviesbyMoonlight/
For more information, call the Scappoose Library at 503-543-7123.
