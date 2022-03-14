Update posted at 6 p.m.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue issued the following press release after The Chronicle's inquiry earlier today.
On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:07 a.m. crews were dispatched to 777 Port Avenue in St. Helens. The call was reported as a storage unit commercial fire with heavy smoke showing. On arrival Firefighters found that smoke was visible on all bay doors with heavy smoke showing throughout along with flames showing from a few of the storage units. Due to the wind, Firefighters were hindered by poor visibility and air quality. Significant progress was made throughout the morning to hold the fire progress to the initial building and ultimately helped to save the additional buildings from catching fire.
Unfortunately, one of Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s Firefighters was injured on scene. Medic 470 transported our Firefighter to a Portland hospital. That individual was ultimately released later that day and is now home resting. We would like to respect their privacy and are not providing additional details at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation per our Fire Marshal. The entire 300 building suffered heavy damage. The owner of the building is working with insurance to determine the estimated amount of damage. The challenges of fighting a fire of this nature on this particular day were a multitude of things, first and foremost are the concurrent calls for service which creates a challenge on staffing.
This is one of many reasons we operate with a combination department (meaning we have volunteers who can respond to calls from home to bolster the current staffing levels of the day). One of our challenges on this fire was forcible entry, meaning we had to either cut pad locks and force the roll up doors on the building which takes additional time and manpower. High combustible storage items in many of the units, with paper products, wood products, clothing as well as hazardous materials such as paints and oils ultimately added fuel to this commercial fire and created a more challenging scene.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night mopping up and monitoring any additional fire spread. We also were assisted by Columbia River PUD, St. Helens Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff, Clatskanie Fire District and Scappoose Fire District. Their support and assistance in mitigating the fire was crucial during this difficult event. In total we had 33 fire personnel on scene over the course of the time spent managing the fire. Police and fire remained on scene through Monday, March 14 to monitor the fire activity and provide additional assistance.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to stress the importance of a sprinkler system, they not only save lives, but they save property and contents as well. For more information on fire safety contact Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Update posted March 14
Columbia River Fire & Rescue's public information representative Jennifer Motherway tells The Chronicle that the Saturday morning, March 12 commercial building fire on Port Avenue is still under investigation and as of March 14, the cause of the fire is not available.
The entire 300 building suffered heavy damage, so more details are still to be determined," Motherway said. "The owner is working with their insurance company to determine the estimated amount of damage."
According to Motherway, the firefighter who was injured at the scene of the blaze is a Columbia River Fire & Rescue employee who is now at home recovering from injuries.
"We would like to provide that individual privacy at this point in time, so are not sharing further details," she said.
Previous coverage posted March 12
What is described as "a large commercial fire" broke out at a building in the 700 block of Port Avenue in St. Helens late Saturday morning, March 12.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) and Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District (SRFPD) crews responded to the blaze shortly after 12 p.m.
A CRFR firefighter was transported to a Portland area hospital due to injuries sustained at the scene, according to investigators. CRFR reports that the firefighter is in stable condition.
Port Avenue was closed for several hours while firefighters continued to put out out spots at the fire scene.
No word yet on what caused the fire or the estimated amount of damage.
Follow developments here and in the Wednesday print edition of The Chronicle.
