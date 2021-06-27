New Details posted at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27

ST. HELENS PUBLIC LIBRARY COOLING CENTER HOURS

375 S. 18th Street

Water bottle filling station and restrooms

Sunday, June 27: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, June 28: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Library is open for browsing and computer use during these times.

ST. HELENS RECREATION CENTER COOLING CENTER HOURS

1810 Old Portland Road

Water, restrooms, and P.P.E. available

Sunday, June 27: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, June 28: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The splash pad at Columbia View Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the Excessive Heat Warning. If the splash pad is not working, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521.

ADDITIONAL COLUMBIA COUNTY COOLING CENTER INFORMATION

ST. HELENS ALANO CLUB

215 N. 6th Street, St. Helens

Saturday - Monday, June 26-28: 10:30 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.

WARREN COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP

56523 Columbia River Hwy, Warren

Sun: 12-9, Mon: 2-9

SCAPPOOSE PUBLIC LIBRARY

52469 SE 2nd St, Scappoose

Normal Business Hours

Mon: 10-6

VERNONIA PUBLIC LIBRARY

701 Weed Ave, Vernonia

Mon: 10-5, will open Sunday if demand is high on Saturday

New Details posted at 6:00 p.m. June 25

The following information is from the City of St. Helens.

Thanks to several community partners, we have been able to expand the cooling center hours at our St. Helens Recreation Center. We have also received notice that the St. Helens Alano Club will be acting as a cooling center location the next three days.

Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 3 p.m. June 24

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Advisory through Monday with temperatures expected to be in the low 100s.

The City of St. Helens Communications Director Crystal King said the city is offering two locations as cooling centers during the excessive heat warning and hot temperatures.

"We ask that people wear a mask and observe social distancing," King said. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are building capacity limits. The locations are available on a first come, first served basis until the building capacity is reached."

St. Helens Public Library

375 S. 18th Street, St. Helens

Water bottle filling station and restrooms available

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m -7 p.m. (normal hours of operation)

St. Helens Recreation Center

1810 Old Portland Road, St. Helens

Water, restrooms, and PPE available

Monday, noon – 5 p.m.

The splash pad at Columbia View Park will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. throughout the Excessive Heat Warning. If the splash pad is not working, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521.

A public cooling center is also being established at the Scappose Library.

Scappoose Library Director Jeff Weiss said the library's meeting room will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, offering a place to sit down that includes air conditioning, bottled water and Wi-Fi options.

"We will off the meeting room as a cooling center anytime that we are open and it is more than 95 degrees outside," he said.

The Scappoose Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

"We have done this in the past," Weiss said. "It helps those who don't have air conditioning."

The library is located at 52469 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose and can be reached at 503-543-7123.

Stay Safe

During extreme heat, city and health officials urge everyone to take extra precautions:

Drink plenty of water

Stay out of the sun

Check in on family and neighbors

Never leave children or pets in a closed car

Avoid strenuous outdoor work during the hottest parts of the day.

If you are outside during the day, watch out for signs of heatstroke:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

High body temperature

Fast pulse

If you think you or someone you know may be experiencing signs of heatstroke, call 911 immediately and move them to a cooler place. If you suspect someone may be suffering from heatstroke, help bring their body temperature down with wet cloths or a cool bath while you wait for emergency services.

