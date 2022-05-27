The Scappoose School District closed its schools Friday, May 27 due to a staffing shortage, according to Scappoose School Superintendent Tim Porter.
"In light of the stark rise in staff absences and illnesses throughout our district, we find ourselves in a situation where we are not able to safely open schools, Friday, May 27," told The Chronicle. "We do not have enough staff, substitutes, or administrators to cover all of our classrooms and supervision needs."
It is unclear how the staffing shortage will impact the Scappoose School District following the Memorial Day holiday.
In November 2021, Porter issued a message to parents stating that than the district was down a “significant number” of substitute teachers and classified substitutes and also continues to have several classified openings.
“This shortage is putting a considerable strain on our entire system,” Porter said. “Teachers are forgoing planning time to fill in for absent colleagues: principals are spending their days in classrooms as teachers, and district administrators are filling in throughout the district. In short, our staff is overextended.”
The staffing shortage is also reflected at the St. Helens School District, which has been conducting aggressive hiring efforts to fill the ranks. In a St. Helens School District board meeting earlier this school year, principals spoke of adjustments and challenges they faced with fewer teachers and less substitutes.
The Oregon Legislature approved nearly $100 million earlier this year for teacher recruiting and retention efforts and to ease certain re-licensing requirements.
It’s not just the teachers and substitutes shortage that school districts are struggling with, it is also a lack of bus drivers.
A bus driver recruiting effort was conducted in Scappoose and St. Helens this past week. First Student School Bus Company held the efforts, offering starting drivers $31 an hour with a $1,500 signing bonus for fully credentialed drivers.
Follow this developing story at the chronicleonline.cpm and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
