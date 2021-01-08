All lanes of Highway 30 about three miles east of Astoria are expected to open at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The Highway was closed Monday following a mud and rock slide.
The slide area has been reduced to one lane with flaggers controlling two-way traffic since Tuesday. Crews have been removing tons of dirt and debris and conducting mitigation efforts to reduce the potential for future slides.
Travelers along the Oregon coast and coast range roads should always drive with caution, especially this time of the year.
The soil is getting saturated in many locations making some hillsides prone to landslides that can deposit soil, mud, rock and other debris on the road, according to ODOT. Be alert to potential hazards.
