You know Christmas is not far off when a crew from Columbia River Public Utility District (PUD) begins hanging holiday decorations along Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens Street and Highway 30 in St. Helens.
The two-man crew began hanging the colorful holiday decorations early Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
New Details posted at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Th City of St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King responded to The Chronicle's inquiries about the holiday decorations in the following conversation.
The Chronicle: We understand this holiday project is a partnership between Columbia River PUD and the City of St. Helens.
King: City of St. Helens employees deliver the decorations, this is usually done by our Parks Division staff, to each of the poles and then Columbia River PUD installs them on the poles.
The Chronicle: In all, how many decorations will be installed, where did they come from, how much did they cost, how funded, and are there any new decorations this year?
King: The decorations are owned by the City of St. Helens. We installed 43 pole lights this year. No new decorations have been purchased since about 2008. They were purchased by the City of St. Helens for approximately $10,000.
The Chronicle: Why does the city put up these decorations?
King: Decorating the power poles is an annual holiday tradition that the City of St. Helens has partnered with Columbia River PUD to bring to our community for decades. The decorations celebrate the joy and togetherness of the holiday season and help welcome visitors and shoppers to St. Helens. We hope that they bring a moment of happiness to both kids and adults, community members and visitors that see them.
The Chronicle: Describe the range of decorations.
King: The decorations include a snowflake, Santa, toy soldiers, wreath, candle, horn, bell, shooting star, Christmas tree, snowman, and holly.
The Chronicle: What is the route where people can see the decorations and when do the decorations usually go up and when are they taken down?-
King: Decorations have been placed along Columbia Boulevard, St. Helens Street, South 1st Street, and Highway 30. They are usually installed on the weekend after Thanksgiving and are taken down two weeks after Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.