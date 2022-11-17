New Details posted at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16

New details about the resumed search for an 'armed and dangerous' felon in the Rainier area are emerging.

Deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Scappoose Police, St. Helens Police Rainier Police, Kelso Police and Vernonia Police were involved in the Wednesday search from approximately 12 p.m to 3:45 p.m.

"Someone believed they say a male subject matching the suspect’s description via a security camera.," Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said. "We covered the area between Apiary Road to Elk Creek Road and from Cannon Road to Highway 30."

Pixley said the Wednesday search was a joint command between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Pixley said there were no plans to continue the search unless new leads develop.

"The suspect is still considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Pixley cautioned. "Area residents should be aware and do not approach if they see the suspect, and call 911."

During the latest search and as a precaution, Pixley said the Rainier School District had been placed on lock-in due to the proximity of a possibly armed suspect. The Rainier Schools are expected to resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Pixley.

Previous coverage posted at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 17

The search in the Rainier area for wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds that had been suspended late Tuesday night, Nov. 15 has taken another twist.

Law enforcement officials consider Reynolds to be 'armed and dangerous.'

The Rainier School District is closed today, Thursday, Nov. 17, after district officials were notified that authorities were resuming the manhunt.

Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick posted the following statement on the district's webpage.

Good evening Rainier Families, Staff, and Students,

I want to begin by thanking the work of our amazing staff and students today. They were truly incredible in the face of a stressful situation. At 12:20 p.m. we were contacted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department to go into a lock-in. A lock-in is where nobody is permitted to enter or leave the building due to a situation outside. Our students and staff were safe and there was no immediate threat to the students.

At 2:20 p.m., we began releasing students to parents/guardians and while this was a time-consuming process, we thank everyone for their patience and for following the instructions that were sent out.

The Rainier School District was in continual communication with law enforcement and we were informed at approximately 4:00 p.m. that the search perimeter had been removed and the suspect was not located. We understand the stress this has placed on our students, staff, and families, and community. Additionally, we do not have clear information about the whereabouts of the suspect.

As a result of the unknown whereabouts of the suspect and in an effort to keep people in their homes, the Rainier School District will be closed Thursday, November 17, 2022. All activities will also be cancelled.

We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our law enforcement to plan our next steps. We will communicate any updates as soon as they become available.

Again, thank you for your support, understanding and patience as we work through this unfortunate and difficult series of events.

With great respect,

Dr. Joseph Hattrick

Superintendent

Background

The Chief had reported that the search for Reynolds had been suspended late Tuesday night, Nov. 15, after law enforcement agents were unable to locate Reynolds in the Heath Road and Old Rainier Road.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the search was intensive.

"The suspect did fire his gun at a passing car that was hit. The driver was not injured," Pixley said.

As the search intensified Tuesday, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office posted a Facebook alert to residents in the area.

"Reynolds is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents in the area are asked to secure their homes and stay inside. If you spot Reynolds, call 9-1-1," the Facebook post stated.

The search for Reynolds was triggered after Cowlitz County law enforcement agents notified Columbia County Sheriff's Office that Reynolds was possibly in the Rainier area.

The Oregon State Police SWAT team joined the original manhunt along with K9 units from St. Helens Police and the Longview Police Department.

If you see wanted felon Kevin James Reynolds, call 9-1-1.