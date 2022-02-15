St. Helens Police Department investigators are again seeking information relating to the disappearance of Terry Shinaver, 33. The St. Helens man was first reported missing in May 2021.

Detectives have re-release three photos showing Shinaver and his missing vehicle in hopes of locating him.

“Investigators are concerned about the nature of Mr. Shinaver’s disappearance and are not prepared to rule anything out at this time,” St. Helens Police Department and city Communications Officer Crystal King said. “Shinvaer has not been seen or heard from since April 2021, nor has his vehicle been located. Interviews are still being conducted, and this is an active investigation.”

King said that St. Helens detectives have consulted with Washington State investigators and sought assistance from the Oregon Department of Justice during the course of the investigation.

Due to the nature of this case, King said additional details are not being released at this time, but that the St. Helens Police Department is committed to actively pursuing the investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance.

Shinaver is described as a white male, six feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeve work shirt, blue jeans, and Carhartt boots.

The last confirmed sighting of Shinaver was at the Ilani Casino in Ridgefield, Washington, on April 30, 2021. Shinaver was reportedly driving a black 1993 Ford Ranger with Oregon license plate 356LDG.

Neither Shinaver nor his vehicle have been located.

Anyone with information about the possible whereabouts of Terry Shinaver or his vehicle or anyone who may have had contact with Shinaver on April 30, 2021 or thinks that they may have seen his vehicle should contact St. Helens Detective Matt Smith at 503-397-1521.