The Columbia County Board of Commissioners received a $959,274.00 allocation from the state of Oregon to support local businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county board has until Dec. 30 to allocate the funds and has partnered with the Columbia County Economic Team (CCET) to make the funds available through direct small business grants. The grants became available Dec. 9 and applications are due Dec. 19.
Any small business or 501(c)3 non-profit organization may apply for an Emergency Small Business Grant. Applications can be downloaded from CCET’s COVID-19 website at smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com.
“Each Oregon county received funds but if they don’t distribute the money by Dec. 30 they have to return it to the state,” CCET Executive Director Paul Vogel said. “Clearly, the commissioners want to ensure this entire amount stays here and gets to local businesses and organizations that need it. The only feasible way to do that in such a short time frame is through direct grants."
Although the due date to apply is Dec. 19, CCET and the county urge people to apply right away. If applications exceed the money available, grant awards will be prioritized on a first-in/first-served basis.
Completed applications must be submitted by email to grants@columbiacountyoregon.com or hardcopies delivered to CCET, PO Box 1653, St Helens, Oregon, 97051 by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 19.
Applications must be completed in full, including signatures and initialing of all items marked *Required, plus multiple required supporting documents, Vogel said, cautioning that mobile phone snapshots of documents cannot be accepted; documents must be scanned and emailed or hard copies must be attached to a paper application. Any photographed applications or attachments cannot be accepted.
“The commissioners are committed to supporting as many businesses and non-profits as possible," Vogel said. "They raised the limit on business size and provided 10 full days of application time, but that means no time for us to follow-up on individual applications for additional or missing information."
Vogel urged those applying to make certain their applications are truly complete before scanning, attaching and returning them to CCET by Dec. 19.
To help ensure fair and equitable access to funds, the commissioners encourage applications from any and all businesses and organizations that believe they are eligible, including members of historically underserved population groups (including, but not limited to, Asian, Pacific Islander, Black, Hispanic, Native American, Indigenous, members of Tribes, and women).
The commissioners are also implementing the grant program so that it is accessible to businesses directly restricted and impacted by state executive orders and activity guidance under current extreme risk designation for Columbia County. This includes, but is not limited to, restaurants and bars, indoor and outdoor entertainment and other venues, athletic facilities, and more.
According to Vogel, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners is making a concerted effort to make this program simple and accessible, with minimum, documented eligibility requirements.
Businesses that have previously received Emergency Small Business Grant funding or CARES (PPP & EIDLA) and other emergency small business grants in 2020 are eligible to apply. Some businesses are ineligible to apply for or receive funding under the Program, and they are described and listed on the CCET website.
Applications are due Dec. 19 and are available for download at smallbizhub.columbiacountyoregon.com
