The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 599, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,467, as of Monday, Oct. 12.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (13), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Lane (31), Linn (7), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (5), Washington (40), and Yamhill (19).

Columbia County COVID-19 cases have increased to 230, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Three cases were reported Sunday, Oct. 11 and two cased on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Pandemic Cases

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

The OHA reports 337 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,255.

Statewide, the OHA reported two deaths on Oct. 10 and no COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 11. Oregon has a total death rate of 599 cases. The only pandemic-related death in Columbia County occurred in early August.

 The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (37), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (11), Deschutes (12), Douglas (4), Jackson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (5), Lane (19), Lincoln (1), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (50), Multnomah (78), Polk (5), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (62), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (3).

