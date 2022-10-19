New details posted Oct. 19
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties due to smoke from the Nakia Creek and Siouxon fires in Washington, and the Cedar Creek fire near Oakridge.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, Oct. 21. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.
Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:
- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
- When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
- If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.
Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator.
Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.
Additional resources
Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day
Previous coverage posted Oct. 18
The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday.
Improving air quality is expected Thursday night into the weekend, as weather fronts will bring west to southwest winds, and rain as early as Friday evening.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.
Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for a significant change in the region's weather by this weekend.
A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The mrainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended unseasonably dry and hot weather.
A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50 inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2 inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time getting out of the 50s over the weekend.
With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.
