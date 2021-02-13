The National Weather Service has continued a Winter Weather Warning through Saturday for our region.
THE SYSTEMS
A series of Pacific storms will bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington through the weekend.
A system currently moving through the area brings an increased potential for significant freezing rain accumulations in the Willapa Hills, the Central Willamette Valley, and perhaps across the southern portions of the Portland metro. There is also high potential of significant snowfall for inland areas from the Cowlitz River Valley to the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and areas to the east through the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley. Conditions should improve but not fully dissipate towards the end of the day.
WHAT
Heavy mixed precipitation comprised of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Area will remain as mostly snow through the afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inchesand ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
WHEN
Until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
IMPACTS
Travel will be very challenging at times. Be prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. I n Oregon, you may also follow road conditions at TripCheck.co.
