Snow and very cold temperatures will continue to challenge Columbia County residents and visitors this week, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service.
"We can expect another burst of snow from a trace to about three inches through tonight, depending on where you are in Columbia County, NWS Meteorologist Rebecca Muessle in Portland. "Some flurries are likely Wednesday, but overall it should be dry and warmer.
Muessle said temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s overnight warming a bit into the weekend. Day time temperatures should range in the mid to upper 30s.
"The cooler temperatures are likely to linger through the weekend," Muessle said. "It's still uncertain whether we will see more snow next week.
Snow totals in the past 24 hours in Columbia County ranged from four point three inches in St. Helens to seven inches in Rainier.
The adverse weather has challenged drivers and pedestrians from Saturday through Monday as the snowstorms moved across the county. The Oregon Department of Transportation and local law enforcement agencies urge drivers to slow down and be prepared for icy conditions through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 for the region.
For the latest road conditions, visit TripCheck.com or dial 511. Follow weather developments 24/7 here at the chronicleonline.com.
