The National Weather Service in Portland is extending the Winter Weather Advisory for our region to 6 a.m. Monday.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an
inch.
- WHERE
In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.
- WHEN
Until 6 a.m. Monday.
- IMPACTS
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
- RESOURCES
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit TripCheck.com for Oregon road conditions, or wsdot.wa.gov for Washington road conditions.
