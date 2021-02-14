The National Weather Service in  Portland is extending the Winter Weather Advisory for our region to 6 a.m. Monday.

Snow Scene

Snow blanketed area streets and roadways in Columbia County during the prolonged winter storm.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an

inch.

  • WHERE

In Oregon, Lower Columbia. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

  • WHEN

Until 6 a.m. Monday.

  • IMPACTS

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be very difficult.

  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

  • RESOURCES

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit TripCheck.com for Oregon road conditions, or wsdot.wa.gov for Washington road conditions.

