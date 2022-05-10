New Details posted May 10
A Scappoose woman is marking her 101 years just enjoying her days.
Friends and family celebrated with Millie Gobel on her 101st birthday on May 3.
Gobel lives at the Brookdale Rose Valley Scappoose Assisted Living Center and said this when asked by The Chronicle what has kept her going for 101 years:
“I’ve just been living the life that I lived as a child” “I just kept going day after day doing what has to be done.”
Gobel said the most rewarding time in her life has been with her family.
“Just having family and people that you love and that love you and that you know, and they know you,” she said. “The simple get togethers are important as well. Let life be and enjoy life as it is. Live it.”
“Grandma has probably been the strongest woman I have ever met in my life,” granddaughter Rachael Bennett said. “She is just resilient beyond any belief and she does just everything.”
Gobel’s mother passed away when she was young, according to Bennett, and she took care of all her siblings.
“She has had multiple children of her own and doing multiple jobs over her life, it just amazes me all that she has accomplished in her life. It is very inspiring,” Bennett said. “She’s told me that the secret to life is to keep active, keep moving.”
Bennett said the one most important life lesson that she has learned from her grandmother is, “to not sweat the small things.”
“That’s something she has always said, and it has definitely carried with me,” Bennett said.
Gobel has been a resident at the assisted living center since 2015. She spent some time back at her family’s home during the pandemic and returned to the center the day after Christmas in 2021.
She says her favorite activity is church.
“Going to church and worshipping with all the congregation is probably my favorite thing to do,” she said.
“Millie is quite the woman – still sharp as a tack,” Brookdale Rose Valley Scappoose coordinator Sash Tinning said. “The staff asked her what her secret to a long life is. Her answer: ‘Keep things simple.’”
