The Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program Team at Columbia Health Services (CHS) announces a new location in St. Helens across the street from the post office at 1560 Columbia Boulevard.
With this move, CHS will be able to soon open our new WIC Breastfeeding and Nutrition Education resource center at the former WIC office, in the blue building at 2370 Gable Road.
“Columbia Health Services is dedicated to ensuring those eligible for WIC have access to all available resources," WIC Coordinator Jana Mann said. "If this means we need to help overcome transportation burdens, or help alleviate concerns about COVID-19 exposure, we are eager to do our part,”
WIC serves on average 1,300 Columbia County residents per month, according to Mann. The program aims to improve the health and nutrition of families through health screenings, nutrition education, and monthly food benefits. The food benefits include whole grain foods,fresh produce, and other wholesome options.
Currently, all client visits are done by phone. In-person visits will resume in Spring 2023.
If you have questions about WIC services in Columbia County, text 503-610-0942 or emailwic@columbia-health.org. For information about other CHS services, visit websitewww.columbia-health.org.
