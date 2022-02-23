The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions on February 23-24.
Night training allows the citizen-airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.
“We train at night to maintain combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. These proficiencies are what is required for us to stay out front and win the wars,” 142nd Wing Commander, Col. Todd Hofford said. “We appreciate the accommodation of the local communities who may hear us at night. Please have confidence that we’re exercising what is required to stay strong and ready.”
Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10 p.m.
