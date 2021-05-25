Columbia County residents may be able to view specialized military training over the Columbia River Tuesday night, May 25.
A Special Operations Team (SOT) from Joint Base Lewis- McChord (JBLM) will be conducting a training exercise in the North County area on the Columbia River.
The JBLM is a U.S. military installation for I Corps and 62d Airlift Wing located south-southwest of Tacoma, Washington.
According to a Columbia County Sheriff's Office post, residents may see two of the military's Chinook helicopters as they deploy boats and operators into the Columbia River from the air.
Officials are asking that anyone viewing this event enjoy it, but do not call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.